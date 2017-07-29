Maroon Memories: Jimmy Milne buries Rangers in cagey encounter

When Jimmy Milne, limping from an early injury, headed the winning goal against Rangers, Hearts supporters went wild with excitement because the game looked like being drawn.

Milne had taken a free kick just before the interval, and in doing so, injured himself.

He hirpled around at outside-left and Jimmy Wardhaugh took his place at centre-half. Almost immediately after Milne’s injury, Miller of Rangers lay on the ground following a hard shot at goal. He finished up at outside-left for the remainder of the game.

The injury hoodoo continued when Martin, the Rangers goalkeeper, injured his shoulder when he dived at a Crawford shot. There was a stoppage until Rangers’ trainer administered treatment, but ultimately the goalkeeper was taken off and right-back Shearer took his jersey.

Willie Bauld opened the scoring, after Blackwood had shot against the foot of an upright. Straight from the kick-off Rangers forced a corner, Hubbard took the kick, Wilson headed towards the goal and Wardhaugh handled. From the penalty award, Hubbard converted the equalising goal.

The game had, up till then, been fast and keen, raising hopes of another classic encounter, but the standard fell rather short of expectations. Hearts defence came out of the game with great credit, while, amongst the forwards, Blackwood was always a lively raider, from whom most danger was expected.

Hearts: Marshall, Kirk, Thomson, Murray, Milne, Bowman, Paton, Blackwood, Bauld, Wardhaugh, Crawford