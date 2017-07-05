Midfielder Perry Kitchen leaves Hearts to join Randers

Perry Kitchen has secured his exit from Hearts by signing a two-year deal with Danish Superliga outfit Randers FC.

Kitchen left the club’s Dublin pre-season training base this morning to finalise the move and it is understood no fee is involved, despite the American internationalist still having a year left to run on his Hearts contract.

Kitchen has not featured regularly in the Hearts starting XI since Ian Cathro’s arrival at Tynecastle and was told earlier in the summer that he was free to find a new club with his game-time likely to be further diminished next term.

The American had been appointed club captain by previous head coach Robbie Neilson, but was replaced after Christophe Berra’s return from Ipswich Town last month.