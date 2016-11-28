MK Dons make approach for Hearts boss Robbie Neilson

Milton Keynes Dons today made an official approach for Hearts head coach Robbie Neilson.

The English League One club, who recently held discussions with Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard over their vacant manager’s post, are seeking a replacememt for Karl Robinson, who was sacked in late October.

Neilson took over at Tynecastle prior to the 2014/15 campaign. He led Hearts back to the Scottish Premiership at the first time of asking by winning the second tier crown ahead of Hibs and Rangers, and secured a top-three finish and European qualification last term.

However, he’s come under criticism from sections of the Hearts support this season despite Saturday’s 3-0 win over Motherwell taking the Tynecastle club to within one win of second place in the Ladbrokes Championship.

Hearts confirmed the approach in a statement today which read: “The club can confirm that MK Dons have made an official approach to Heart of Midlothian in relation to Head Coach Robbie Neilson.

“Robbie is aware of the approach but he remains fully focused on the immediate task at hand, which is of course, Rangers at home on Wednesday.

“No further comment or statement will be made by the club until after this match.”