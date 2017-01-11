More Friday night matches announced for Hibs and Hearts

HIBS will face Dundee United on a Friday night yet again after the latest live TV fixtures were announced.

The Hibees, who thumped their Ladbrokes Championship rivals 3-0 at Easter Road five days ago, will travel to Tannadice on Friday, March 10 (7.45pm) for the final meeting of the season between the two teams. The game will be broadcast live on BT Sport.

It will be the third time the two have met on a Friday night, the Arabs winning 1-0 on their home turf last month.

Hearts face a 12.15pm kick-off against Aberdeen at Pittodrie on Saturday, March 18 (live on BT Sport) while the Jambos’ home clash against Celtic will now go ahead on Sunday, April 2 at 12.30pm (Sky Sports).

Ian Cathro’s men have also been handed a Friday night clash at Kilmarnock on April 14, (7.45pm – live on BT Sport).