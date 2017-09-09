More than 50 ‘deadline day’ signings for Foundation of Hearts

Hearts midfielder Arnaud Djoum was on hand to welcome new Foundation of Hearts recruits Scott Leslie and Gillian Haig – two of more than 50 deadline-day signings by FoH.

As Hearts signed Ross Callachan and Manuel Milinkovic on the final day of the summer transfer window last week, more than 50 supporters also pledged their future to the FoH as ‘new signings’ following a memorable recruitment drive on social media.

Scott and Gillian were paraded in front of the media and welcomed into Foundation of Hearts by manager Craig Levein and midfielder Djoum.

Foundation of Hearts chairman Stuart Wallace said: “We were thrilled with our deadline-day recruitment and we offer our sincere thanks to our new and existing members for their fantastic support.

“With the signing of new pledgers, we have strength and depth all over the stadium and it’s a squad that we feel can create history at this club.”

The Foundation of Hearts is backed by around 8,000 monthly pledgers and remains on course to become the majority shareholder of Hearts FC in 2020. Join at www.foundationofhearts.org