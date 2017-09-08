Neil Lennon says Craig Levein will bring stability to Hearts

Neil Lennon reckons Craig Levein’s appointment as manager will bring stability to Hearts.

The Hibs boss is looking forward to locking horns with the former Scotland manager in the first Edinburgh derby of the season at Easter next month.

“Craig is an excellent manager with a great pedigree,” said Lennon. “He’s managed his country, that’s how good Craig is. I think there will be a period of stability there under him because he knows the players and the backroom staff. He will just give them that bit of experience that they’ve maybe missed for a while.”