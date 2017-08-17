New favourite Dougie Freedman ‘would be perfect manager for Hearts’

Scotland winger Oliver Burke reckons Dougie Freedman would be the “perfect choice of manager” for Hearts.

Freedman is now the new bookmakers’ favourite to succeed Ian Cathro, who was sacked more than two weeks ago, as the Tynecastle club’s next head coach.

Burke – who became the most expensive Scottish player ever when he left Nottingham Forest for RB Leipzig last year for £15million – worked under Freedman at the City Ground and says his rise to stardom was down to the coaching and assistance he received from the 43-year-old, who is out of work after spells at Forest, Crystal Palace and Bolton Wanderers.

“Dougie would be the perfect choice of manager for Hearts, especially if the profile they’re looking for is to breed young, hungry players,” Burke said in a recent interview.

“He proved at Forest that he’ll give youth a chance. He makes them better players.

“Certainly, he did that for me. It would be a brilliant appointment for Hearts if they go for him.

“He was like a father figure to me at Forest, as well as a manager.”