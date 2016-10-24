New Hearts deal for young midfielder Angus Beith

Hearts have handed highly-rated midfielder Angus Beith a one-year contract extension.

The academy graduate, 20, is considered an exciting prospect by Riccarton coaching staff but injury problems have restricted him to just one appearance for the Tynecastle side – in the Petrofac Cup defeat by Livingston two years ago – thus far.

Despite being sidelined by a hip problem for much of last season, Hearts showed how much they valued Beith when they offered him a new contract during the summer.

However, his hopes of establishing himself as a first-team player were dealt a setback when he suffered a recurrence of his injury in pre-season and had to undergo minor surgery in early July.

The player is working his way back to full fitness and has been boosted by signing his latest new deal that keeps him at Tynecastle until May 2018.