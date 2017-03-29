New Hearts youth coach John Rankin slates ‘Nandos’ culture

New Hearts youth coach John Rankin has heavily criticised the culture among young Scottish players which he believes is damaging our national game.

Rankin, who is chairman of PFA Scotland, took to social media to vent his frustrations after reading similar comments by SFA performance director Malky Malkay about the lack of work ethic from the most talented youngsters.

He wrote on Twitter: “I’ve seen U20s players miss gym sessions, leave before first team players, skip spinning classes when injured or don’t go in a shower so they can get to Nandos before the 2:30pm showing at the cinema and then reduced to tears or apologise when they’re pulled up for doing it.

“Why are they apologising to me or another senior pro for not doing extra, they are prolonging my career by not getting any better in their own time.

“There is peer pressure too from the “better kids”. ‘Why you going to the gym? Busy b*****d! Go home ya geek!’ They don’t want to do extra, so encourage the ones with lessor ability not to go that extra bit.”

Rankin currently plays for Queen of the South, which he’ll now balance with his new role as under-17s coach at Hearts.

