New-look Hearts ground will be renamed Tynecastle Park

Hearts' new-look stadium will return to its roots after the club announced they will reintroduce the name of Tynecastle Park.

The ground has been known as Tynecastle Stadium since the mid-1990s but the original name will return to adorn the front of the new-look £12million main stand, which is due for completion later this year.

An announcement on the Hearts website confirmed the news, which will prove popular with supporters. "It gives the club great pleasure to announce our plan to reinstate 'Tynecastle Park' as the name of our new-look stadium," read the statement.

"After playing for a number of years in various parks around the city, Hearts moved to Gorgie in 1881, leasing a field on what is now Wardlaw Street and Wardlaw place. That original site was known as 'Tynecastle Park'.

"Five years later, the club moved just over the road to the current site, taking with it the name 'Tynecastle Park'. The name is mentioned in relation to the current site in an advert from 1886 for the opening of the new ground and the first game played - Bolton Wanderers v Heart of Midlothian on Saturday 10th April 1886.

"For those of you who may have researched the club history, you may well have seen the terms 'Old Tynecastle' and 'New Tynecastle'. These terms are related to the first 'Tynecastle Park' (field in Gorgie 1881, also known as 'Old Tynecastle') and the current site, known as 'Tynecastle Park' and 'New Tynecastle'.

"The ground continued to be known as 'Tynecastle Park' until the mid 90s when it was changed to 'Tynecastle Stadium'. This change, it is fair to say, was not universally popular with Hearts fans at the time. Therefore, when the new Tynecastle Development Project was initiated, it came as no great surprise that the question of reversing this name-change was never far from the surface when talking to fans.

"So, with the sadness of the loss of the Archibald Leitch classic and the opening of a new chapter in the history of the club with our new main stand, it seems entirely fitting that we honour the club’s long and storied heritage by reinstating the name 'Tynecastle Park' when the new main stand opens in September 2017.

"Our famous and much-loved club song will once again ring literally true, when we raise our voices to sing 'away up in Gorgie at Tynecastle Park'. We hope you approve!"