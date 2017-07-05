No bids made for Hearts midfielder Arnaud Djoum

Hearts have not received any official bids for midfielder Arnaud Djoum.

The Cameroonian internationalist is on holiday after representing his country in the Confederations Cup last month.

Reports in Africa suggested a host of European clubs were prepared to try and prise the Cameroonian away from Tynecastle, including Spanish side Real Betis, French outfit Caen and German giants Hertha Berlin.

However, a club source has confirmed to the Evening News that no contact has been made from any teams in regard to the transfer of Djoum.

The 28-year-old, who is not currently in Ireland with the Hearts squad on a pre-season tour, is due to join back up with his team-mates on July 17.