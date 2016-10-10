October fixture schedule leaves Hearts boss frustrated

Robbie Neilson admits Hearts’ fixture schedule during October is far from ideal, but arranging friendlies to the fill gaps between games has proven impossible. The Edinburgh club have only three matches this month and Neilson conceded the situation is frustrating.

A combination of the international break and Rangers’ prolonged involvement in the Betfred League Cup leaves Hearts inactive on two of the four weekends in October. They face Dundee at Tynecastle this Saturday, then Kilmarnock at Rugby Park ten days later on Wednesday 26th before a trip to Inverness on Saturday 29th.

Coaching staff have tried to organise friendly games to keep players ticking over, but their attempts have been in vain, with many clubs still involved in cup competitions.

“We would rather play Saturday to Saturday. We’ve only got three games this month, which isn’t ideal,” Neilson told the Evening News. “You want to play every week but it is what it is and we need to deal with it.

“The boys trained really hard last week, they got the weekend off and now we’re ready to go. We play Dundee this weekend and we don’t have a game a week on Saturday, but we do have a game four days after that in midweek.

“It’s not ideal but it’s not like we’re going another week without playing. The players will get a bit of a rest before we play Kilmarnock and Inverness inside four days.

“I tried to get a friendly with East Fife but they had injuries. With the Irn-Bru Cup going on, it’s been hard to arrange things. We just decided to train through and get ready for the Dundee game. We have international players away just now and they are back by midweek.”