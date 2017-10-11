Pictures: Latest images of Hearts' new main stand at Tynecastle

Work on Hearts' new £12million main stand is progressing as shown by the latest pictures of the redevelopment project.



BSB Structural Ltd have released images detailing the first batch of seats being installed in the new structure, which is due to be completed in just four weeks' time.

BSB Structural Ltd released the above image of Tynecastle's redevelopment

Hearts are scheduled to open the stand for their Ladbrokes Premiership match against Kilmarnock on November 5. They had initially planned to open on September 9 but were forced to revise that date because of a delay to seats being delivered.

The stand is expected to hold 7,290 supporters and take Tynecastle's capacity beyond the 20,000 mark.

Hearts are playing "home" games at BT Murrayfield until the rebuild is completed.

