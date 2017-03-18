Prmotion the goal for Hearts women

Hearts Women’s football boss Andy Enwood says he will give youth every opportunity to try and help the club secure promotion this season.

The Jambos, who play in SWPL 2, narrowly missed out on the championship title last season to Hamilton Accies but got this season’s campaign off to a winning start last Sunday with a 3-1 victory over Buchan Ladies – 15-year-old Holly Aitchison scoring the second goal of the afternoon. Brogan Anderson and Ashley Carse were also on target for Enwood’s side.

Ahead of Hearts trip to East Fife tomorrow, Enwood said: “I’ve promoted a few youngsters into the first team as we’ve got some really good players coming through at the club. We’ve had goals out of them already so I’m of the opinion that if they are good enough they’re old enough. Holly scored last week and we also had Jen Smith scoring against Hamilton in the League Cup a few weeks ago so that has been really pleasing.

“Promotion is our aim this year but there’s no feeling that it’s going to happen this time around just because we came so close last season. We’ll have to work hard so there’s just a few wee tweaks here and there.

“I haven’t come across East Fife as a coach personally but they’ve just been promoted into our league so it will be a good test.”

Elsewhere in SWPL 2, Edinburgh University Hutchison Vale visit Buchan seeking their first win having gone down 2-1 to Glasgow Girls last weekend and, in SWPL 1, Hibs Ladies host Aberdeen at Ainslie Park whilst Spartans are at Hamilton.