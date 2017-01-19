Robbie Muirhead leaves Hearts for MK Dons

Hearts have agreed to let striker Robbie Muirhead join former manager Robbie Neilson at MK Dons.

The 20-year-old was heading to Milton Keynes today to complete his transfer after Neilson took him to Tynecastle last summer on a one-year deal.

He failed to claim a regular starting place but now has the chance to revitalise his career in England's League One under Neilson, who was appointed MK Dons manager last month.

Muirhead scored two goals in 19 appearances for Hearts, both against Rangers in Neilson's final game in charge. The Edinburgh club are expected to receive a small fee for the remaining few months of the forward's contract.