Robbie Neilson escapes ban over ‘clapping’ dismissal

Hearts head coach Robbie Neilson has escaped a touchline ban after being sent to the stand during Saturday’s 1-0 defeat to St Johnstone.

Neilson was dismissed from the technical area by referee John Beaton with 14 minutes remaining at McDiarmid Park and later claimed it had been for ‘sarcastically clapping’.

The Tynecastle boss – who was able to watch the remainder of the game from a spare seat just behind the Hearts dugout – was accused of dissent by fourth official Mike Roncone and the incident was included in Beaton’s official match report submitted to the SFA.

The matter was considered by SFA compliance officer Tony McGlennan today but the lawyer has decided against issuing a notice of complaint or the offer of a touchline ban, something Neilson was adamant post-match he would fight.

Instead, the SFA have written to Neilson and Hearts warning him of his future conduct.

