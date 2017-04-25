Rory Currie fires hat-trick for Hearts Under-20s

Rory Currie bagged three goals as Hearts Under-20s put Aberdeen to the sword with a 3-1 win in the SPFL Development League at North Lodge Park.

Currie has made an impact at senior level under head coach Ian Cathro and this hat-trick will have no doubt strengthened his case to be included in the squad for the weekend clash with Partick.

It took the 19-year-old less than a minute to open the scoring in Pitmedden, firing past Dons goalkeeper David Craddock.

However, Aberdeen responded five minutes later through Dean Campbell as he got the better of Kelby Mason in the Hearts goal.

The wee Jambos got their noses back in front just before the interval when Currie netted again on 44 minutes and as the hosts pressed for an equaliser, Currie rounded off his hat-trick with a goal on 77 minutes as Andy Kirk’s men sealed all three points.

Hearts Under-20s: Mason, Brandon, Reid, Hamilton, Smith, Petkov, Morrison, Beith (C), Roy, Currie, Moore. Paton, Irving, Akers, Baxter.