Rory Currie scores hat-trick in Hearts U-20s win

Rory Currie struck a hat-trick as Hearts Under-20s beat their Dunfermline counterparts 3-2 in a Development League match at Central Park, Kelty.

Currie put the Jambos ahead with a shot from the edge of the box on 12 minutes.

Hearts keeper Kelby Mason saved a Ciaran Lafferty penalty on 34 minutes and, almost immediately, Currie grabbed his second.

David Hopkirk pulled a goal back for the Pars in the final minute of the half but it only took Currie four minutes of the second period to complete his treble.

Hopkirk scored a penalty for Dunfermline on 64 minutes but Hearts held out for the victory.

Hearts: Mason, Vladislav, Brandon, Jones, K Smith, Beith, Roy, Petrov, McLean, Currie, Buchanan. Subs: Paton, Godinho, Irving, Morrison.