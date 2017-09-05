Ross Callachan: I can make step up from Raith to Hearts

New Hearts midfielder Ross Callachan insists he isn’t daunted stepping up from League One to the Scottish Premiership and is ready to thrive in maroon.

The 24-year-old Hearts fan is preparing to make his debut against Aberdeen at Murrayfield on Saturday after arriving from Raith Rovers on a two-year contract. He and Manuel Milinkovic were both recruited on transfer deadline day as the newly-installed manger, Craig Levein, reinforced his squad.

Callachan stressed he is not overawed moving up two divisions having started the campaign as captain of Raith in League One.

“I’ve played in the Championship mostly so it is a step up. I’ve always felt I’ve got the right game and the right attributes to go and play at a higher level,” he told the Evening News.

“I always felt I wanted to challenge myself in the Premiership and I’ve got the chance to do it at Hearts. I just can’t wait to play in front of the Hearts fans.

“I feel I’ve been accepted because I’m a fan but it’s up to me now to do it on the park. It’s pressure I’ll thrive on and it will only help my performance when I know I’ve got the backing of the fans.”

The ambitious Callachan intends to cement a regular first-team place at Hearts and also harbours hope of one day trying his luck in English football.

“Short-term I want to get in the Hearts team and become a regular. Who knows what can happen if you’re doing well? Other teams are going to come and watch Hearts,” he said.

“Long-term, if I’m playing every week, I’d always want to go down to England and play. It would be amazing to go down there and have a crack at it.”