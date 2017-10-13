Ross County v Hearts: Match preview and probable line-ups

Have your say

Hearts travel to Dingwall this weekend looking to bounce back after their last-gasp defeat at the hands of Dundee before the international break.

The Jambos haven’t beaten Ross County since February 2016, when a late Abiola Dauda double added to an Andrew Davies own goal to hand Hearts a 3-0 win at Victoria Park.

County were victorious in their final game before the international break, with Owen Coyle getting off to a winning start with a 2-0 victory away to Kilmarnock.

The Staggies had gone six league games without a win prior to the trip to Rugby Park.

Craig Levein is without injured trio Arnaud Djoum (knee), Ashley Smith-Brown (pelvis) and Aaron Hughes (calf) but has a full squad to choose from apart from that.

Owen Coyle has no injury worries for his first home game as County boss.

Last five meetings: Hearts 0-1 Ross County, Ross County 2-2 Hearts, Hearts 0-0 Ross County, Hearts 1-1 Ross County, Ross County 0-3 Hearts.

Likely Ross County team (4-2-3-1): Fox; Fraser, Davies, van der Weg, Naismith; Draper, Lindsay; Keillor-Dunn, Gardyne, O’Brien; Curran. Subs from: Munro, Kelly, Routis, Chow, Dow, Schalk, Mikkelsen, Mckay.

Likely Hearts team: (4-2-3-1): McLaughlin; M Smith; Souttar, Berra, Grzelak; Randall, Cowie; Walker, Callachan, Goncalves; Lafferty. Subs from: Hamilton, Nowak, Buaben, Martin, Milinkovic, Stockton, Currie, Henderson, Noring.

Referee: Willie Collum

Kick-off: 3pm

Odds: Ross County 9/5 Draw 11/4 Hearts 16/11 (Odds correct at the time of writing)

