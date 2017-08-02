Scots comedian Kevin Bridges jokes about Ian Cathro on Twitter

Have your say

Popular Scottish comedian Kevin Bridges has poked fun at ex-Hearts boss Ian Cathro on Twitter.

A big fan of football, and supporter of Celtic, Bridges sent the tweet almost 24 hours after it was confirmed Cathro would no longer be head coach of Hearts following a disastrous start to the new campaign.

Referencing Cathro’s reputation as a “laptop manager”, Bridges made a thinly-veiled dig while alluding to the popular computer game Football Manager.

Bridges tweeted: “Ian Cathro sacked. Surely he saved his progress and can go back a few months and have another go... #FM17”

