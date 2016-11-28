Scottish Cup draw: Bonnyrigg handed Hibs tie; Hearts head for Raith

HIBS will begin their defence of the William Hill Scottish Cup with a fourth round away clash against either Dumbarton or Bonnyrigg Rose.

Today’s draw handed the Junior outfit a massive incentive for when they take on the Sons in their replay at the Cheaper Insurance Direct Stadium tomorrow week following a 0-0 draw on Saturday.

Hosting the Easter Road club, who ended their 114-year jinx by lifting the cup in May, would be a dream, money-spinning tie for the East Super League champions.

Hearts will travel to meet Championship outfit Raith Rovers, managed by former Jambos boss Gary Locke and featuring Tynecastle legend Rudi Skacel.

Should Edinburgh City overcome East Fife in tomorrow’s re-arranged fixture at Bayview, they will travel to Livingston in the fourth round.

And Spartans, who meet St Mirren at the Paisley 2021 Stadium tomorrow night, would be rewarded with a trip to Premiership outfit Dundee should they shock the Buddies.

William Hill Scottish Cup fourth-round draw: Ross County v Dundee Utd; St Johnstone v Forres Mechanics or Stenhousemuir; Albion Rovers or Queen of the South v Celtic; Livingston v East Fife or Edinburgh City; Rangers v Motherwell; Aberdeen v Stranraer or East Kilbride; Elgin City v Inverness CT; Raith Rovers v Hearts; Kilmarnock v Hamilton; Bonnyrigg Rose or Dumbarton v Hibs; Brechin v Queen’s Park or Montrose; Partick Thistle v Formartine Utd or Annan Athletic; Stirling Albion v Clyde or Arbroath; Alloa v Dunfermline; Dundee v St Mirren or Spartans; Beith Juniors or Morton v Falkirk (Ties will be played on January 21-22).