Scottish Cup draw: Hearts and Hibs handed huge incentive

The winner of the William Hill Scottish Cup fifth-round replay between Hibs and Hearts at Easter Road on Wednesday week will face a home quarter-final tie against either Championship strugglers Ayr United or League Two outfit Clyde.

The Edinburgh clubs meet again in ten days time after playing out a no-scoring draw at Tynecastle this afternoon.

Today’s draw for the last eight hands both sides a massive incentive to progress.

The other ties see Celtic host the Championship’s bottom side St Mirren, while Aberdeen meet Partick Thistle at Pittodrie. Rangers will host either Dunfermline or Hamilton.

The quarter-final matches will be played on the weekend of March 4/5.