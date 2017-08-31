Serbian winger Manuel Milinkovic arrives in Edinburgh to join Hearts

Serbian winger Manuel Milinkovic has arrived Edinburgh to join Hearts before tonight's transfer deadline.



The Genoa player was wanted by other European clubs but Hearts have agreed a deal to sign him on loan as they anticipate another bid from Rangers for Jamie Walker. They have held talks with his representatives and are hoping to complete the signing before midnight.

Milinkovic, 23, is an attack-minded player who can play out wide or through the middle. He holds dual Serbian/French nationality so would not require a work permit. He was pictured sitting in an airport this morning holding a boarding pass for Edinburgh, and later arrived at Tynecastle to complete negotiations.

Serie A side Genoa loaned him to Foggia in Serie B this summer but that move has not worked out, hence the late flurry of activity.

Milinkovic was born in the French town of Antibes but started his professional career in Serbia with Rad and BASK Beograd. He then moved to Italy and had spells with Ternana and Salernitana before joining Genoa last year. He is now surplus to requirements there and, although under contract, is allowed to leave on loan.