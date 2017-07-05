SPFL reveals Premiership live TV matches for August

HEARTS’ Ladbrokes Premiership opener against champions Celtic will be played on Saturday, August 5 with a 12.30pm kick-off, the SPFL announced today.
The Celtic Park visit, the first of four away matches to begin the season for Ian Cathro’s men, will be broadcast live on Sky Sports.
Following the announcement of live TV fixtures for the opening month of the new campaign, Hibs will travel to Dens Park to meet Dundee on Sunday, August 27 for a match which will kick off at 12.30pm (live on Sky Sports).
Live TV games during August:
Saturday 5 August, 2017
Ladbrokes Premiership
Celtic v Heart of Midlothian
Live on Sky Sports, kick-off 12.30pm
Sunday 6 August, 2017
Ladbrokes Premiership
Motherwell v Rangers
Live on Sky Sports, kick-off 1.30pm
Friday 11 August, 2017
Ladbrokes Premiership
Partick Thistle v Celtic
Live on BT Sport, kick-off 7.45pm
Saturday 19 August, 2017
Ladbrokes Premiership
Kilmarnock v Celtic
Live on Sky Sports, kick-off 12.30pm
Sunday 27 August, 2017
Ladbrokes Premiership
Dundee v Hibs
Live on Sky Sports, kick-off 12.30pm
Sunday 27 August, 2017
Ladbrokes Premiership
Ross County v Rangers
Live on BT Sport, kick-off 3.00pm