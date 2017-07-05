SPFL reveals Premiership live TV matches for August

HEARTS’ Ladbrokes Premiership opener against champions Celtic will be played on Saturday, August 5 with a 12.30pm kick-off, the SPFL announced today.

The Celtic Park visit, the first of four away matches to begin the season for Ian Cathro’s men, will be broadcast live on Sky Sports.

Following the announcement of live TV fixtures for the opening month of the new campaign, Hibs will travel to Dens Park to meet Dundee on Sunday, August 27 for a match which will kick off at 12.30pm (live on Sky Sports).

Live TV games during August:

Saturday 5 August, 2017

Ladbrokes Premiership

Celtic v Heart of Midlothian

Live on Sky Sports, kick-off 12.30pm

Sunday 6 August, 2017

Ladbrokes Premiership

Motherwell v Rangers

Live on Sky Sports, kick-off 1.30pm

Friday 11 August, 2017

Ladbrokes Premiership

Partick Thistle v Celtic

Live on BT Sport, kick-off 7.45pm

Saturday 19 August, 2017

Ladbrokes Premiership

Kilmarnock v Celtic

Live on Sky Sports, kick-off 12.30pm

Sunday 27 August, 2017

Ladbrokes Premiership

Dundee v Hibs

Live on Sky Sports, kick-off 12.30pm

Sunday 27 August, 2017

Ladbrokes Premiership

Ross County v Rangers

Live on BT Sport, kick-off 3.00pm