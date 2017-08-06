Steve McClaren is latest name to be linked with Hearts role

Former England manager Steve McClaren and ex-Nottingham Forest boss Dougie Freedman have become the latest in a long line of names to be linked to the vacant head coach post at Hearts.

The Tynecastle outfit are searching for a new manager after Ian Cathro was sacked on Tuesday, with chairwoman Ann Budge admitting that the club have been inundated with applicants.

Dougie Freedman believes he has the right credentials to be a success at Hearts. Pic: Getty

According to reports in the Mail on Sunday, McClaren in keen on landing the job. The 56-year-old is out of work after being sacked by Derby County in March this year. McClaren has an impressive CV – he has managed the England national team, he took Middlesbrough to the UEFA Cup final in 2006 and won the Dutch Eredivisie title in 2010 with Twente – but his most recent jobs, at Pride Park and at Newcastle, have ended in dismissals.

Meanwhile, former Scotland international Freedman has made it known that he is interested in taking over the Hearts hotseat. Freedman, 43, has not managed a club since being axed by Nottingham Forest in March last year. The Glaswegian has also been in charge of Crystal Palace and Bolton Wanderers and he told the Sunday Mail: “Whatever the manager profile is Hearts are looking for, I’d like the opportunity to sit down and speak to them.

“I have a good pedigree having managed big clubs in England and I’ve worked with some top players.

“I’m all about developing local youngsters for the first team. I think that’s vital, especially at a club like Hearts. And in the past I’ve helped produce international players at the likes of Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest.

Former Italy striker Fabrizio Ravanelli has only managed one club in career, French side AC Ajaccio. Pic: Getty

“I’ve bought players for very little money who have then been sold on for a healthy profit. Hopefully that’s the kind of manager Hearts are looking for.”

Hearts are expected to whittle down the vast number of applicants next week and draw up a shortlist. Other managers linked to the role include former Italian international Fabrizio Ravanelli, who has limited managerial experience with one role at French club AC Ajaccio, ex-Jambos captain Steven Pressley, recently-departed Dundee boss Paul Hartley and Paulo Sergio, the man who led Hearts to Scottish Cup glory back in 2012 when they defeated Captial rivals Hibs 5-1.