Steve McClaren now bookies’ favourite for Hearts manager’s job

Exactly a week after Ian Cathro was sacked by Hearts, Steve McClaren is the 6/5 favourite to fill the 31-year-old’s shoes as Hearts’ new head coach.

Former England manager McClaren has emerged as a serious contender after it was revealed he is on the Jambos’ shortlist and that he has contacted the club directly to express his interest. Ladbrokes, the sponsors of the SPFL leagues, have chalked up the 56-year-old Yorkshireman as their favourite for the job.

Cathro was dismissed last Tuesday after the Gorgie outfit’s embarrassing exit from the Betfred Cup at the first-round stage. Steven Pressley was installed as the early favourite for the job at 4/1, but his odds have drifted to 6/1. Paul Hartley’s chances appear to have weakened, with odds drifting from 9/2 to 12/1.

Current Hearts director of football Craig Levein is currently the second-favourite to land the job at 7/2. Levein managed the club between 2000 and 2004.

Tynecastle chairwoman Ann Budge and her fellow directors drew up their shortlist of candidates yesterday. They are expected to appoint a more experienced head coach than Cathro, who arrived at the club with no prior managerial roles on his CV.

Odds to be next manager of Hearts: Steve McClaren 6/5; Craig Levein 7/2; Peter Houston 4/1; Billy Davies 5/1; Steven Pressley 6/1; Paul Hartley 12/1; Alex McLeish 20/1; Owen Coyle 20/1; Stuart McCall 20/1; George Burley 25/1.