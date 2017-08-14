Steve McClaren remains bookmakers’ favourite for Hearts job

Steve McClaren remains the bookmakers’ favourite to be the new Hearts manager, although his odds have lengthened since he put himself forward for the role.

Former England manager McClaren is now priced at 5/2 to land the role with Ladbrokes. The 56-year-old was as short as 6/5 last week after it was revealed that he was keen to replace Ian Cathro, who was sacked 13 days ago. However, he has drifted in the market, with odds on Dougie Freedman shortening hugely from 25/1 to 7/2. Freedman, a former Scotland international who has managed Crystal Palace, Bolton and Nottingham Forest, is now the clear second favourite. Craig Levein, who was 7/2 last week, is now an 8/1 shot.

Hearts have begun the interview process and have held talks with Steven Pressley, the club’s former captain. He is an 8/1 chance, while his former Tynecastle team-mate Paul Hartley is 4/1. Reports during the weekend intimated that the ex-Dundee boss has also been interviewed for the role.

Jon Daly, the current interim head coach, also features on the odds list for the first time. He is at 10/1 after guiding Hearts to a 1-0 win over Kilmarnock at the weekend.

Odds to be next manager of Hearts (Ladbrokes): Steve McClaren 5/2; Dougie Freedman 7/2; Paul Hartley 4/1; Craig Levein 8/1; Steven Pressley 8/1; Jon Daly 10/1; Peter Houston 10/1; Billy Davies 14/1; Michael O’Neill 16/1; Fabrizio Ravanelli 25/1.