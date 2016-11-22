Super-sub Anthony McDonald, 15, rescues point for Hearts U-20s

Anthony McDonald was on target for Hearts Under-20s as they drew 1-1 away at their Falkirk counterparts in the SPFL Development League.

The 15-year-old striker, who has represented Scotland at under-16 level, equalised on 70 minutes after Nathan Austin put the Bairns in front.

Hearts Under-20s coach Jon Daly listed first-team squad members Robbie Muirhead, Juwon Oshaniwa and Viktor Noring, but it was the hosts who started much the better side and opened the scoring on seven minutes when Austin ran on to through ball from Conor Langton and slotted the ball beyond Noring and into the Hearts goal.

The Bairns controlled the rest of the first half without seriously troubling the Jambos, but came close in opening minutes of the second half, with Noring doing well to deny Scott Shepherd.

The wee Jambos, however, found the equaliser on 70 minutes when Muirhead cut the ball back to substitute McDonald, who fired home.

Hearts Under-20s: Noring, Morrison, Oshaniwa, Jones, Smith, Hamilton, Paton, Irving, Currie, Leonard, Muirhead. Subs: Mason, McLean, McDonald, Henderson, Cochrane, Gillan.