Tony Watt returns to Belgium after signing for OH Leuven

Tony Watt has signed for the ninth club in his professional career after moving to Belgian second tier side OH Leuven.

The 23-year-old agreed to the move after being allowed to leave Charlton Athletic following two years at the Valley.

It represents a return to Belgium for the ex-Celtic and Hearts striker, who signed for Standard Liege in 2014 after a prolific loan spell with Lierse.

He’s also had spells with Airdrie United, Cardiff City and Blackburn Rovers.

Watt wrote on Instagram: “Thanks to everyone at Charlton for the last two years at the club. Sad to be leaving, but have enjoyed it every time I’ve pulled on that jersey. Made some good friends in the dressing room and a special thanks to the fans, especially the covered end singing my name every game. You deserve to get back where you belong.”

