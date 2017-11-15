Tynecastle latest: Hearts-Partick call to be taken later in week

Hearts expect a final decision on Tynecastle’s new main stand at the end of the week after safety officers visited the site again today.

Inspections took place on Monday and again this morning but some areas remain incomplete, therefore it is still without a temporary safety certificate.

Hearts are frantically trying to finish work on phase one of the stand to allow Sunday’s Ladbrokes Premiership match with Partick Thistle to go ahead as planned.

Builders are working nightshift this week in an effort to complete the essential work in time, but the verdict is likely to be given late on Friday or possibly even Saturday.

If a safety certificate does not arrive in time, Hearts owner Ann Budge would be forced to ask the Scottish Professional Football League to postpone the Partick match.

Tynecastle is due to reopen this weekend but the new stand, which is costing more than £12million, must be declared safe for the Partick match to go ahead as scheduled at 3pm on Sunday.

City of Edinburgh Council safety officers will be available throughout the rest of this week and over the weekend if a late inspection is needed on the stand.

Hearts officials remain in constant dialogue with the Council, Partick Thistle and the SPFL regarding the ongoing situation. All concerned are eager to ensure the match goes ahead.