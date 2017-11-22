Video: Callum Paterson celebrates first Cardiff goal in typical style

Callum Paterson netted his first goal for Cardiff City on Tuesday evening and celebrated in typically boisterous style.

The full-back made the move south this past summer after his contract at Hearts ran down, joining the Welsh side for a £375,000 compensation fee.

His late goal away to Barnsley turned out to be the game’s winner and moved his new side into second place in the English Championship table.

He then celebrated in quintessential Paterson style, sprinting away down the line while furiously dabbing before ending it with a belly slide on the turf.

The goal itself was typical of the player’s blood-and-thunder approach to the game, as he launched himself to block a clearance inside the six-yard box and managed to ricochet the ball into the back of the net.

