Walker and Hughes eye Hearts return

Hearts hope to have key players Jamie Walker and Aaron Hughes fit for next weekend’s league match with Hamilton Academical.

Both missed the midweek defeat by Ross County – Walker with a head knock sustained at Partick Thistle, and Hughes with a tight calf.

The pair are expected to train next week and should be available when Hamilton visit Tynecastle next Saturday for a vital Ladbrokes Premiership fixture.

Hearts will be out to end a sequence of three straight defeats which have left some supporters asking questions about certain players.

Hamilton, though, will come to Edinburgh fighting for their lives as they try to avoid the relegation zone.

Hearts head coach Ian Cathro said today that he would rather endure a difficult period like this just now, even though he is just 15 games into his managerial career. He insisted he has no problem taking responsibility and trying to turn the club’s fortunes round.

“It’s easy when these things come at the start,” he told the Evening News. “When I look forward to where we’re going – and I realise this isn’t a time to project into the future because it’s about staying strong right now – everyone can rest assured that I’m more than comfortable with the level of responsibility I have.

“The pressure I place on myself is to make sure we move forward, that all the things we want to start talking about again come following positive results. Those situations will come.”