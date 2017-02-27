We must dig ourselves out of this rut – Hearts boss Cathro

Ian Cathro insisted Hearts must deal with the reality of poor performances now as he refused to shirk responsibility for recent results.

The Tynecastle head coach is adamant his players must give more after Saturday’s 2-0 defeat against Partick Thistle.

Hearts have now suffered back-to-back defeats against Hibs and Thistle, both games notable for disjointed and lethargic performances from some of those in maroon. Supporters booed Cathro and his players from the pitch at full-time on Saturday but the man in charge is prepared to stand up and accept the criticism.

Cathro explained to the Evening News why he will not shirk the challenge of reversing Hearts’ fortunes.

“It’s never going to be a situation you feel good about. This is the reality of our lives and our work and it’s my responsibility,” he said. “That’s something which I’ll always be comfortable with – having that responsibility. It’s all about making sure we move forward quickly.

“That’s the reality of people who want to be in the position of leading things, and that’s me. Anybody can think anything they want. People want to say something, think something, write something, they can do as they please.”

Cathro admitted his players are not producing the performances they are capable of. “These situations come when we’re not all at the level we can be. Whenever you’re in a difficult moment, it’s about finding more inside yourself,” he insisted.

“You need to show that you want the pressure and you want to be responsible for things going wrong as well as things going well. That’s what it’s about. I don’t want to get dragged too far into things. Everyone will be judged based on what we give.”

Hearts now host Ross County on Tynecastle’s newly-laid pitch on Wednesday evening. “Wednesday becomes an even more important game because of the situation we have,” added Cathro. What needs to be clear is how ready the eleven players are for that moment.”

Centre-back Aaron Hughes pulled out of Saturday’s match 45 minutes before kick-off due to a calf problem. Striker Bjorn Johnsen’s hamstring injury meant he did not travel to Glasgow. Both will be assessed over the next 48 hours along with winger Jamie Walker, who suffered a head knock at Firhill.