Wee Jambos show plenty of grit to defeat Steelmen

EUAN HENDERSON and Lewis Moore scored doubles as Hearts Under-20s defeated their Motherwell counterparts 4-2 at Ochilview tonight.

The Wee Jambos showed plenty of passion after going behind after six minutes when Dylan King flicked on Ross MacLean’s pass to score.

But Hearts went on to secure the three points as Henderson levelled after rounding the goalkeeper following good work by Alex Petkov on 15 minutes.

They went ahead five minutes later through Moore who lashed in following a botched clearance by King.

The visitors weren’t subdued, however, and made it 2-2 on 36 minutes as George Newell latched on to a ball from Elliott Frear to score.

Hearts retook the lead after 63 minutes when Motherwell keeper Peter Morrison spilled an attempt from Jamie Brandon and Henderson guided the loose ball into the net.

Moore wrapped up the scoring and the victory after 84 minutes when he finished off a swift counter-attack with a deflected shot home.

Hearts: Kelby Mason, Jamie Brandon, Aarron Reid, Christopher Hamilton, Daniel Baur, Alex Petkov, Lewis Moore, Harry Cochrane, Aidan Keena, Rory Currie, Euan Henderson

Motherwell: Peter Morrison; Ross MacLean, Adam Livingstone, Jordan Armstrong, Dylan King, Liam Brown, Elliott Frear, David Turnbull, George Newell, Kyle MacDonald, Deimantas Petravicius