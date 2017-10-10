Why David Milinkovic may have to wait for first Hearts start

David Milinkovic is close to forcing his way into Hearts’ starting line-up, but manager Craig Levein admitted today he may need to wait another month.

Levein believes holding the French winger back until his team start playing at Tynecastle again in November could be the best option.

Milinkovic has made a positive impact in four substitute appearances since arriving in Edinburgh on loan from Genoa at the end of August.

The 23-year-old is pressing hard for a place in the starting XI, however Levein may keep him until next month when Hearts begin a run of seven consecutive matches at a redeveloped Tynecastle.

“David is pushing to start. I can’t wait to get back to Tynecastle, I think it will suit him,” explained the manager.

“He will excite people there. He’s come on and made an impact and that’s all I’ve asked of him.

“When he’s been on the bench, we want him to make an impact and he’s done that.

“The shape of the team, if you look at how we’ve played so far, it hasn’t really suited what he does. We will get there. When we get moving and we build a bit of momentum, it excites me to think what might come from David.”

Hearts’ attacking options now include Milinkovic, Jamie Walker, Kyle Lafferty and Esmael Goncalves. Putting them all on the pitch at the same time may be difficult, with Levein admitting: “How we would get them all in, I don’t know, but they are all exciting players for us.”