HEARTS Under-20s shrugged off losing a goal in the fourth minute to record a 5-1 home win against their Falkirk counterparts at Ochilview tonight.

The Bairns opened the scoring through Mark Stowe’s free kick which took a huge deflection to wrong foot Hearts goalkeeper Jack Hamilton.

It was 1-1 at the interval, however, as Callumn Morrison shot home.

Hearts imposed themselves after the break with goals from Morrison, Anthony McDonald, an own goal and Morrison completing his hat-trick