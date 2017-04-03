Young Hearts pounce as Falkirk keeper sees red

HEARTS fought back from a goal behind with 13 minutes to play in their Under-20s Development League tie with Falkirk to win 3-1.

The game at Ochilview turned on a red card for Falkirk Under-20s keeper Lewis McMinn who was sent off in the 70th minute after handling outside the box when his team were ahead.

Hearts equalised when Alistair Roy fired past replacement goalie Jay Cantley. Euan Henderson then made it 2-1 to the boys in maroon in the 84th minute. And he wrapped up the scoring, netting his second goal to give the Wee Jambos victory.

Kevin O’Hara had put The Bairns ahead just before half-time against the majority of the play.

Left-back Faycal Rherras played for Hearts and marauded down the flank. Hearts’s best chance of the first half came when a header from Leon Jones was cleared off the line in the 15th minute.