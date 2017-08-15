Hibs boss Neil Lennon faces wait to discover if he is given ban

Hibs boss Neil Lennon will have to wait until the end of the week to find out if he is to face a touchline ban for his celebrations at Ibrox on Saturday.

READ MORE - Neil Lennon death threats ‘probed by police’

The Northern Irishman celebrated Simon Murray’s equalising goal by turning to the Ibrox Main Stand and celebrating by pumping his arms and cupping his ears.

The actions were condemned on Sunday by leading Rangers fan group Club 1872, who hold the second largest shareholding in the club. The group issued a statement criticising Lennon’s behaviour and his attempts to “incite trouble”.

Police Scotland received complaints over Lennon’s conduct during his side’s 3-2 victory.

It has been confirmed that SFA compliance officer Tony McGlennan will look into the 46-year-old behaviour with the SPFL to review delegate Tim Love’s report this week.

If found guilty, Lennon could be hit with a significant ban following the incident with Greenock Morton boss Jim Duffy last season. He currently has a two-game suspended ban hanging over him.

It has also been confirmed that Police Scotland are looking into threatening comments made about Neil Lennon on social media.

Anthony Stokes may also face a ban if Mr McGlennan decides disciplinary action against the forward for his role in Saturday’s controversies. He will lodge any charges by 3pm on Tuesday.

READ MORE - Police probe Neil Lennon goal celebrations at Ibrox