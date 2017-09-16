Hibs fans hit out at board over EBT review decision

Have your say

A group of Hibs fans unveiled a banner hitting out at the club’s board for their decision regarding an independent review into the handling of Rangers’ use of EBTs.

The club released a statement on Monday stating they “do not support the letter from the SPFL calling for a further independent review”.

The board discussed the matter at successive board meetings and came to a “unanimous” view on the position, preferring to focus “on a brighter future for Hibernian, and for the game”.

However, the position has not gone down well with a section of the Hibs support.

During the club’s Ladbrokes Premiership encounter with Motherwell fans brought out banners which read: “13,000 season tickets. Zero opinions heard. “Unanimous”?”

