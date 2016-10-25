Alan Stubbs reunited with Hibs for Scottish Cup DVD launch

Former Hibs boss Alan Stubbs was reunited with his Easter Road squad for one night only as the Capital club launched a DVD to celebrate their historic Scottish Cup win.

Stubbs, sacked only a few days ago by English Championship strugglers Rotherham United, was joined by his management team of John Doolan and Andy Holden last night for the premiere of “Time for Heroes” at the Vue Cinema at Ocean Terminal.

Alan Stubbs led Hibs to Scottish Cup glory last season. Picture: Neil Hanna

The near three-hour epic chronicles Hibs journey to Hampden via victories over Raith Rovers, Hearts, Inverness Caley and Dundee United, on to the ultimate glory of ending the club’s 114-year wait for the trophy, the after-match party and what Stubbs described as the “mindblowing” scenes as 150,000 jubilant fans thronged the streets of Edinburgh the following day.

Tonight 350 Hibs supporters will be attending an advanced screening at the same venue of the DVD, featuring interviews with Stubbs, Doolan, captain David Gray, two-goal hero Anthony Stokes, goalkeeper Conrad Logan and the vast majority of the cup-winning squad.

The DVD is available instore from Friday but Hibs have already taken 2000 advance orders.

DOWNLOAD THE EDINBURGH EVENING NEWS APP ON ITUNES OR GOOGLE PLAY