Alex Harris joins Falkirk after release from Hibs

Alex Harris hopes the presence of former Hibs coach James McDonaugh can help him kick-start his career at Falkirk.

Winger Harris, who left Easter Road when his contract expired at the end of last season, has joined the Bairns on a two-year deal.

falkirk coach James McDonaugh

Harris burst onto the scene in 2013, scoring for Hibs in a remarkable 4-3 Scottish Cup semi-final victory over Falkirk at Hampden. But, having failed to hold down a place under successive managers, he was farmed out on loan to Dundee and Queen of the South.

After leaving Hibs in May, Harris, 22, aims to make his mark under Peter Houston and his No.2 McDonaugh.

He said: “I know James from his time at Hibs and a few of the boys having played with them before too. It’s good to get the move done and dusted and I am really looking forward to getting started.

“It’s great to meet the manager and everyone around the place has made me feel so welcome already.

“I’ve been keeping fit throughout the summer so now it is all about working hard and making a good start to pre-season.”

Boss Houston said: “Alex made a big impact when he first broke into the Hibs team and impressed me any time we played against him while he was on loan at Queen of the South.”