Alloa 0-3 Hibs: The Murrays do it again for the Hibees

Fraser Murray and his namesake Simon were both on target again as Hibs eased their way into the next round of the Betfred Cup with a comfortable victory over Alloa Athletic.

The ever impressive teenager Fraser claimed the Easter Road outfit's first goal and Simon slid in to turn Martin Boyle's cross home on an afternoon in which the travelling support got their first look at Lithuanain internationalists Vykintas Slivka and Deivydas Matulevicius, second half substitutes as was Paul Hanlon as he made his long-awaited return from injury.

And Boyle was again the provider ten minutes from time, his cross finding Simon Murray rising to nod home via the post.

It took Hibs just 13 minutes to hit the front with a superbly executed goal, Martin Boyle spotting Simon Murray's run and delivering a perfectly weighted pass which allowed the striker to square the ball across the face of goal for his namesake Fraser to prod home from eight yards out.

Alloa almost hit back five minutes later, Scott Taggart's cross catching the merest of deflections off the head of Efe Ambrose before it fell for Alan Cook who fired in a low angled shot which Darren McGregor, captain for the day, steered to safety.

Fraser Murray went close to doubling Hibs advantage five minutes before the interval, the teenager looking on as his rising effort was tipped away by Wasps goalkeeper Neil Parry.

Hibs hadn't turned their domination into goals but they earned themselves that bit of breathing space with a second of stunning simplicity in the 63rd minute. Fraser Murray began the move deep in his own half, racing forward to supply Boyle with a perfectly timed pass which allowed him to speed past his marker before firing in a low cross which Simon Murray slid in on at the back post to claim his sixth goal of the season.

That goal gave boss Neil Lennon the opportunity to introduce his latest signing, Lithuanian internationalist Slivka into the action, replacing Dylan McGeouch in the middle of the park. He was quickly followed by countryman Matulevicius and Hanlon before Simon Murray again proved to be a clinical finisher with that well deserved third goal for Hibs.

Simon Murray had the chance to claim his second hat-trick of the week when John McGinn played him in but this time he blazed a shot high over the bar.

Alloa: Parry, Taggart, Graham, Hetherington, Robertson, Cawley, Flannigan, Renton, Fleming (Grant 71), Cook (Martin 69)

Substitutes not used: McDowall, Hogan, McDonald, Cunningham.

Hibs: Marciano; Whittaker, McGregor, Ambrose, Stevenson; McGeouch (Slivka 65), Bartley, McGinn, F Murray; S Murray, Boyle.

Substitutes not used: Laidlaw, Gray, Hanlon, Fontaine, Matulevicius, Porteous.

Referee: Willie Collum

Attendance: 1758