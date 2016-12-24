Andrew Shinnie removed recall clause from Hibs contract

On-loan Hibs midfielder Andrew Shinnie has revealed there is no chance of him returning to Birmingham City during the January transfer window because he insisted a “recall clause” was removed from the deal which brought him to Easter Road.

Shinnie arrived on a season-long agreement, but the sudden sacking of Blues boss Gary Rowett – who was replaced by former Chelsea and Italy internationalist Gianfranco Zola – prompted speculation that the 27-year-old might be required to return to the Midlands early.

Former Inverness Caley player Shinnie admitted it wasn’t unusual for a new manager coming into a club to want to review the situation of players such as himself, but so far he has had no contact with the new Birmingham boss – and nor is he anticipating any.

He said: “When I came to Hibs I got the recall clause taken out because I wanted to come here for the season. I didn’t want to come for a few months and then go back.”

Shinnie had his own unfortunate experience of how a management change can impact on players, falling out of favour while on loan at Rotherham for the second half of last season when Neil Redfearn was replaced by Neil Warnock, leading him to play only three games for the English Championship club.

The Aberdonian said: “The fact I can’t be recalled in January was a factor in me coming to Hibs. I didn’t want to move here then have to go back down the road and not play again.

“I’m enjoying my football with Hibs, I’m loving it here and I am closer to my family, which is great. I’m happy and looking forward to the rest of the season. We just need to pick our performances up a bit and we’ll be fine.”