Ayr v Hibs: Match preview and probable line-ups

Championship title-winners Hibs visit Somerset Park on Saturday to play Ayr United content in the knowledge that promotion back to the Premiership after three years away from the top flight is finally secure.

Hibs will be hoping to extend their unbeaten league run to nine games, while Ayr United are still battling to avoid relegation from the Championship as they sit three points adrift of safety.

Hibs boss Neil Lennon is likely to return his senior squad members to the starting line up after giving the likes of Fraser Murray, Scott Martin, and Alex Harris starts in the midweek fixture against Raith Rovers. Midfielder Dylan McGeouch, who started the Scottish Cup semi-final against Aberdeen, will not return to the starting XI because he is struggling to overcome a groin injury, joining Liam Fontaine (ankle) and Callum Crane (knee) on the injury list.

Ayr United boss Ian McCall has a fully fit squad to call upon, and will hope that his team show the same character as they did when they beat Hibs 2-1 at Easter Road in September. That game was marred by the sending off of Hibs midfielder Marvin Bartley, but the Honest Men have caused the Hibee defence problems in each of their fixtures with the Champions and will be looking to take advantage of any complacency within the Hibs ranks.

Probable Hibs XI: Marciano, Stevenson, Ambrose, McGregor, Gray, Harris, McGinn, Fyvie, Boyle, Cummings, Holt. Subs from: Laidlaw, Forster, McLean, Hanlon, Martin, Bartley, Murray, Shinnie, Humphrey, Graham, Keatings

Probable Ayr XI: Fleming, Boyle, Meggatt, Balatoni, Devlin, Cairney, Gilmour, Rose, Forrest, Harkins, Moore. Subs from: Hart, McKenna, Murphy, Balfour, Crawford, Adams, McDaid, McGuffie, Wardrope, El Alagui.

Referee: Stephen Finnie.

Where and when: Somerset Park, tomorrow, 3pm kick-off.