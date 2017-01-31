Blackburn reveal interest in Anthony Stokes amid Hibs link

Blackburn Rovers boss Owen Coyle today admitted he’s had “one or two enquiries” about former Hibs striker Anthony Stokes - but none that are likely to prise him away from Ewood Park.

Stokes, scorer of two goals as the Hibees defeated Rangers in May to lift the Scottish Cup for the first time in 114 years, has been linked with a return to Easter Road for a third spell in the Capital.

The Republic of Ireland internationalist has struggled to make an impact at Rovers having signed a three-year deal following his release from Celtic last summer, his last start for their first team being back in August.

Coyle, however, insisted he is in no hurry to offload the 28-year-old, insisting it would take a “very serious offer” for the player to leave.

“Anthony is one that has been stop-start with different things”, Coyle said today. “He’s had a few injuries, a couple of things off the field which haven’t helped him and affected him, but the bottom line is that he has to be focused on his job.

“If that’s here, then we know that he’s got ability, can score goals, and he has to be ready both mentally and physically to do his best for Blackburn Rovers.

“There have been one or two enquiries but none that would make us sit up and take notice as this moment in time, so until that happens we’ll continue as we are.

“We would need the right offer.

“We know what he can bring. He has shown that, as he did in the Under-23s game last week (against Burnley) where he scored two wonderful goals and played very well.

“He’s one we know he has ability. That’s why it would need to be a very serious offer to make any inroads.”