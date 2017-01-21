Bonnyrigg Rose 1-8 Hibs: Rose wilt under onslaught from the Hibees

Hibs cruised into the fifth round of the Scottish Cup with a comfortable win over junior outfit Bonnyrigg Rose at Tynecastle.

Goals from Andrew Shinnie, James Keatings and Chris Humphrey had Neil Lennon's side three up within the opening 24 minutes although a highly dubious penalty allowed Bonnyrigg defender Dean Hoskins to pull one back for the McBookie.com East Super League champions.

But Hibs made their superiority count, Jason Cummings, Lewis Stevenson and Cummings again put the Easter Road side in a commanding position before Keatings got his second of the game to make it seven. Keatings then supplied the cross for Jordon Forster to add an eighth.

It was a potentially tricky tie for the cup holders, watched from the main stand at Tynecastle by former boss Alan Stubbs and his first team coach John Doolan, but they got off to the ideal start in 11 minutes as Shinnie was given the time and space he needed to fire in a low shot which skipped off the turf and eluded the dive of Bonnyrigg goalkeeper Michael Andrewes.

Four minutes later the Championship leaders doubled their lead, Shinnie playing the ball in for Keatings who brought it back on to his left foot before curling a superb shot into the roof of the net from just outside the penalty area.

But the Easter Road side were dealt a blow shortly afterwards, goalkeeper Marciano, playing his first game since undergoing knee surgery, appearing to take a knee in the back as he went for a low cross, the Israeli internationalist forced off despite a period of treatment to be replaced by Ross Laidlaw.

Hibs went further ahead in the 24th minute, Andrews pushing away Stevenson's shot but only managing to divert the ball into the path of Humphrey who slotted home his first goal for the Capital outfit.

Forster's challenge on Keiran McGachie was deemed worthy of a penalty by referee Alan Muir although there appeared to be no contact, leaving Hoskins to step up to pull one back for Bonnyrigg from the spot.

Cummings restored Hibs three goal lead seven minutes into the second half, the striker adjusting his feet to hook home Stevenson's cross from the left and it was the full back to who made it five in the 61st minute, on hand to slot home Grant Holt's low cross at the back post.

Cummings claimed his second of the game and Hibs sixth with 19 minutes remaining, knocking the ball home after Andrews had made a terrific save from Holt who had met Shinnie's cut-back with a powerful shot. Keatings also got a brace, clipping the ball home from a tight angle to put his side seven up.

And Forster completed the rout, getting on the end of Keatings' free-kick to head home number eight.

Bonnyrigg Rose: Andrews, Horne, Young, Hoskins, Donaldson, Kidd, Stewart, Nelson, Turner (Gray 59), McGachie, McIntosh (McLaren 64).

Substitutes not used: Rooney, Moyes, Brown, Archibald, Jamieson.

Hibs: Marciano (Laidlaw 19), Forster, McGregor, Fontaine, Stevenson, Humphrey, Shinnie, McGinn (Fyvie 64), Cummings (Boyle 75), Holt, Keatings.

Substitutes not used: Bartley, Graham, Crane, Martin.

Referee: Alan Muir.