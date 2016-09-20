Boyle scores twice as Hibs development team draw with Bairns

Martin Boyle scored twice as Hibs maintained their unbeaten record in the SPFL Development League in a 3-3 draw with Falkirk.

Liam Henderson and Kevin O’Hara had put the Bairns two goals up in only 19 minutes at Oriam but Boyle quickly reduced the leeway and hauled the Capital side level only 60 seconds into the second half.

Hibs, who also had Otso Virtanen, Dylan McGeouch and former Birmingham City defender Neal Eardley in their starting line-up, went ahead for the first time through Oli Shaw only for Cameron Blues to earn Falkirk a point with a clever finish 14 minutes from time.

Hibs Development Squad: Virtanen, Trialist, Crane, Porteous, Waugh, Martin, Donaldson, McGeough, Shaw, Boyle, Murray. Subs: Martin, Murray, Smith, Gullan, Campbell.