Brian Graham free to leave Hibs if he wants regular football

HIBS head coach Neil Lennon has confirmed that out-of-favour striker Brian Graham is free to leave Easter Road if he wishes to seek more regular involvement elsewhere.

The 29-year-old target man has started only nine matches and scored six goals since arriving from Ross County a year ago and is currently behind Simon Murray, Anthony Stokes, Deivydas Matulevicius and Martin Boyle in the battle for a start.

Graham has a year left on his contract, but Lennon won’t stand in his way if he can fix himself up with a new club.

“Brian’s going to find it difficult,” said the manager. “There’s competition in that area, with us bringing in Deivydas as well. If there is interest in him, that’s good. He’s going to struggle to find a regular place here this season and I’ve told Brian that as well. But if he’s willing to fight for his place then we’re more than happy for him to do that.”

Graham, pictured left, has scored more than 100 career goals with the likes of Morton, East Stirlingshire, Raith Rovers, Dundee United and St Johnstone, but has had an uneasy relationship with sections of the Hibs support recently.