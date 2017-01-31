Celtic defender Efe Ambrose reveals he’s not joining Hibs

Efe Ambrose has revealed that he will definitely not be reuniting with former boss Neil Lennon at Hibs during this transfer window.

The Celtic defender was recently linked with a move to Easter Road having not featured for Brendan Rodgers’ side since the summer.

However, the player himself dismissed those rumours when contacted by a Nigerian football website this morning.

The 28-year-old’s contract expires in the summer, though the player hinted he could leave the Ladbrokes Premiership leaders before then.

He told Owngoalnigeria.com: “I’m not joining Hibernian but I know where I am going soon. You guys should be patient very soon it will be public knowledge.

“I just told you am driving to training, that should be enough for now. Summer is not far off maybe before then you never know.”